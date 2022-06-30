The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

