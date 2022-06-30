The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Walt Disney by 76.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Walt Disney by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

