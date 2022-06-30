The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

