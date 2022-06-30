The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

