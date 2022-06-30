Thomasville National Bank Sells 133 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

