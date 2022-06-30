Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

