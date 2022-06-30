Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $175,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 115.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,471 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Pfizer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 118,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $285.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

