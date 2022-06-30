Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $485.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $475.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $391.64 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.84. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

