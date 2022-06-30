Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

