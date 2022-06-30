Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.23.

NYSE VALE opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vale by 56.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 396,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,828 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 30.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

