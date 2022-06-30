Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,280.30.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,575.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

