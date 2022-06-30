Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $199.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

