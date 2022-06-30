Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $199.74 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.68.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.