Verde Capital Management Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,280.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2,581.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

