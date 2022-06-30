Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

