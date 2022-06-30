Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

