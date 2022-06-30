Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of V stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
