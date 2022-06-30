Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Visa by 37.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 19.5% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 24.8% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $199.50 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

