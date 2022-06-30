Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

