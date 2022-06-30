Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

