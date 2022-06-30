Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $199.50 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day moving average of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

