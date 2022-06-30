Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,509,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

