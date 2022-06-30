Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

