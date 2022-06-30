Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 389,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

