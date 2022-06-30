Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $170.61 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,169,996 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.