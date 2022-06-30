Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $81.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.