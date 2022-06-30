Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,272.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,575.56.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,280.30.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

