Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 73,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.84. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

