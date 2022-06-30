Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 206 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

MMM opened at $129.77 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

