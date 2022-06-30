Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 101,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

