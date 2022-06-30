WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,272.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,575.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,280.30.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

