WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 23,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

