Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $100,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 101.0% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

