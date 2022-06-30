Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.05 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,936 shares of company stock valued at $90,718,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

