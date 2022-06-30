Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.08.

Netflix stock opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

