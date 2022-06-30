Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KB Home by 42.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in KB Home by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.