Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 14,034 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

