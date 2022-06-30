Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 353 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 210,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.66.

NYSE:BUD opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

