Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 433 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.