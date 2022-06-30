Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 56 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 9.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FedEx by 13.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 312.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 52.9% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.95.

Shares of FDX opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

