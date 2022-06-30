Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.43.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

