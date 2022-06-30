WMG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,280.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2,581.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

