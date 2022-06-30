WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 105 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

