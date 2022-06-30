Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,272.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,575.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,280.30.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.