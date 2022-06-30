Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.