14,467 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 75.9% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 29,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 57.7% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 101,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

