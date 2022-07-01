15,063 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
PINS opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.
In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pinterest Profile (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
