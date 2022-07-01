15,063 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

