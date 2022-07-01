205,333 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

