3,068 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 32.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

