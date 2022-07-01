436 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $302.37 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

